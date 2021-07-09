BOSTON — The Boston Pride organization is dissolving, its board of directors announced late Friday afternoon.

“There will be no further events or programming planned, and the board is taking steps to close down the organization,” the board said in a statement.

The board said it made the decision after investing “time and energy to address the concerns of the community.”

“For years, we have volunteered our time with Boston Pride because we care about and are passionate about the LGBTQIA+ community. We strived to foster an environment of diversity and unity within our organization and the community. Over the past 50 years, Boston Pride has facilitated programs and events that have changed our society and promoted equality, but we know there is still work to be done,” the board said.

“Over the past year, we have invested time and energy to address the concerns of the community, both with our Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Access work with Dorrington & Saunders and by forming the Transformation Advisory Committee comprised of members of the LGBTQIA+ community to help bring change to our organization. We are grateful for all who have been involved in this process.”

“It is clear to us that our community needs and wants change without the involvement of Boston Pride. We have heard the concerns of the QTBIPOC community and others. We care too much to stand in the way,” the board said. “We know many people care about Pride in Boston, and we encourage them to continue the work. By making the decision to close down, we hope new leaders will emerge from the community to lead the Pride movement in Boston.”

“This decision was made with a heavy heart, out of love and hope for a better future,” the board said.

