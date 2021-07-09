Valerie Bertinelli Emotionally Lashes out at Trolls Mocking Her Weight
Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli shared a tearful video on Instagram late Thursday after a troll left a comment criticizing her weight. Bertinelli, 61, said she made a "mistake" when she read comments on her posts and said the trolling comments are "not f—ing helpful." The former Touched by an Angel star's ex-husband, guitarist Eddie Van Halen, died less than a year ago after a battle with throat cancer at age 65.popculture.com
