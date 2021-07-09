Valerie Bertinelli Emotionally Lashes out at Trolls Mocking Her Weight

This is the phrase Valerie Bertinelli said to herself after she found an old recipe box, filled with notes about the inspiring women in her family. The Food Network star — who "judged herself harshly" for gaining weight or showing signs of aging — was reminded she needs to love herself as she is. So began Bertinelli's journey to self-love, which she shares in her upcoming book, Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today. The memoir will be published by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in January 2022.