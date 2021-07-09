Get in Loser, We’re Going to Space (with Camper and ADER error)

It's no secret we talk about TikTok a lot on this site, from the products the app has made sell-out to the tricks we've learned from scrolling a little too much on our FYP. We first covered TikTok a little over a year ago, and since then we've kept up with users who have been making our favorite fashion content on the site. While Instagram may give us the download on what our favorite fashionable users are wearing, TikTok can often give a little more, even if it's just 60 seconds.