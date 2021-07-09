Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Get in Loser, We’re Going to Space (with Camper and ADER error)

By Ernesto Macias
interviewmagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat if, instead of sending Jeff Bezos on the upcoming Blue Origin space tour, a cadre of the world’s preeminent designers and artists took his place? The fruits of such fictional space exploration might look a lot like the latest drop in Camper’s “Camper Together” series, a collaboration between the Mallorcan footwear label and leading international designers from the realms of art, fashion and architecture.

www.interviewmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camper#Space Exploration#Interstellar Space#Origin Space#Blue Origin#Mallorcan#Korean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Lifestylehypebeast.com

ADER error Taps Helinox For Outdoors-Inspired Capsule

After linking up with Camper for the latest instalment of its ongoing footwear series, ADER error now teams up with outdoor furniture aficionados Helinox for a unique camping-inspired capsule. Entitled “Blue to Camping”, this six-piece collection is the perfect blend of ADER’s signature designs, on tried-and-tested Helinox product. The Chair...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
whowhatwear

10 Accounts to Follow If You're (Finally) Getting on Fashion TikTok

It's no secret we talk about TikTok a lot on this site, from the products the app has made sell-out to the tricks we've learned from scrolling a little too much on our FYP. We first covered TikTok a little over a year ago, and since then we've kept up with users who have been making our favorite fashion content on the site. While Instagram may give us the download on what our favorite fashionable users are wearing, TikTok can often give a little more, even if it's just 60 seconds.
Lifestylenitravelnews.com

WE’RE GOING TO IBIZA WITH PALLADIUM HOTEL GROUP

On Wednesday 25th August, Palladium Hotel Group will transform The Hilton Templepatrick into an Ibiza themed ‘WHITE PARTY’. Joanne Peters and her amazing team will take you on a journey like no other to 3 of Palladium’s most stunning hotels situated on the White Island; The Hard Rock Hotel ,Ushuaia and The TRS Ibiza.
Books & LiteratureNews-Herald

Today is: Amazon sells its first book

On July 16, 1995, Amazon.com sold its first book. The e-commerce website was founded in 1995 by Jeff Bezos as an online bookstore. The first book sold by the Internet giant was "Fluid Concepts and Creative Analogies: Computer Models of the Fundamental Mechanisms of Thought," by Douglas Hofstadter. In the...
Beauty & FashionPopSugar

40 Cute Summer (and Fall!) Handbags We're Eyeing From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is here, and there's nothing quite like shopping your new fall staples at a discount. As much as we love our clothes and shoes, at the end of the day, there's something special about handbags. A great bag can elevate even the most casual looks, and will transform any outfit from day to night. If you're shopping the annual sale, we'd highly recommend you check out the epic selection of bags.

Comments / 0

Community Policy