FDA seeks probe into its talks with Biogen before Alzheimer’s drug approval

By Manas Mishra)
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFDA seeks probe into its talks with Biogen before Alzheimer’s drug approval. July 9, 2021; 4:55 PM EDT (Updated 7:05 PM EDT) The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday called for an independent federal probe into its representatives’ interactions with Biogen Inc (BIIB.O) that led to approval of the company’s Alzheimer’s disease drug last month.

