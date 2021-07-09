State defaults D.A.B. on Pasco project
State transportation officials say an Inglis road builder defaulted on a contract for an interstate interchange project in Pasco County. D.A.B. Constructors Inc., which also has the Citrus County neighborhood road-resurfacing contract, defaulted on a Florida Department of Transportation contract for missing deadlines and construction milestones for an Interstate 75 project at State Road 56 in Wesley Chapel, an FDOT spokeswoman said.www.chronicleonline.com
