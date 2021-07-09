Three Cheers Too Late Share Stripped Version of “Your Room”

There have been other Toto live albums of course, so in theory, the idea of a new concert collection by this venerable band isn’t necessarily anything new. However, the Toto spotlighted here, on the appropriately dubbed With a Little Help from my Friends is, in fact, a new manifestation of a band that originally evolved out of a group of storied session players. While the current line-up retains guitarist Steve Lukather and singer/keyboard player David Paich, the majority of the group consists of more recent recruits drafted to fill out the roster following the migration of earlier key members and, sadly, the death of original drummer Jeff Porcaro.