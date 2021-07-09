Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Three Cheers Too Late Share Stripped Version of “Your Room”

By James Shotwell
substreammagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Jersey’s Three Cheers Too Late deliver the perfect song for your summer cooldown with an acoustic cut of “Your Room.”. Summer brings to mind visions of sunny days with high temps and road trips spent screaming along to your favorite songs. Such experiences are a rite of passage for everyone who considers themselves someone, and they serve to establish friend groups and lifelong passions (such as music).

substreammagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Cheers#Whipsmart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
Related
EntertainmentPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Guy Wanted to Sit Next to a Girl in the Library

A guy walked into a library and saw a girl reading. He admired her and asked if he could sit next to her, but her response would go on to leave him shocked and embarrassed. A guy saw a girl in the library and asked her if he could sit with her. The girl screamed at him with irritation, saying, "I don't wanna sleep with you at night pervert."
Rock MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Review: Toto Too: A New Version of a Classic Combo Shares Its Past Perspectives

There have been other Toto live albums of course, so in theory, the idea of a new concert collection by this venerable band isn’t necessarily anything new. However, the Toto spotlighted here, on the appropriately dubbed With a Little Help from my Friends is, in fact, a new manifestation of a band that originally evolved out of a group of storied session players. While the current line-up retains guitarist Steve Lukather and singer/keyboard player David Paich, the majority of the group consists of more recent recruits drafted to fill out the roster following the migration of earlier key members and, sadly, the death of original drummer Jeff Porcaro.
Musicdailydead.com

Horror Highlights: PUMPKINHEAD, BLOOD CONSCIOUS, TOO LATE

SIDESHOW REVEALS PUMPKINHEAD STATUE INSPIRED BY THE CULT HORROR CLASSIC: "Sideshow and Premium Collectibles Studio (PCS) have revealed an all-new limited edition horror collectible inspired by the special effects legend Stan Winston's 1988 directorial debut, Pumpkinhead™. This fully sculpted and meticulously detailed Pumpkinhead Statue by PCS stands an impressive 27.4" high and evokes all the nightmarish menace, malice, and madness of the infamous Demon of Vengeance.
rock947.com

Watch & listen to a stripped-down version of Vance Joy’s latest single, “Missing Piece”

Vance Joy‘s breakthrough single “Riptide” memorably featured him playing a ukulele, and he’s gone back to that instrument for a new version of his latest single, “Missing Piece.”. The Australian singer/songwriter has released an acoustic, stripped-down version of “Missing Piece,” along with an acoustic performance video. The original version of...
Beauty & Fashionthebrag.com

LEGO versions of your favourite rock bands are too adorable

Frank Zappa once bemoaned “I’m sure that love will never be/A product of plasticity,” but after seeing these LEGO rock bands, we’re inclined to disagree. Artist Adly Syairi Ramly has been working with the little plastic humans for years, using them as a canvas to craft impressive caricatures of our favourite bands, tying the music and toys of our childhoods together beautifully.
Chicago, ILfloodmagazine.com

Bnny Embrace Love, Life, and Death on the Dreamy Single “Sure”

Chicago’s Bnny are releasing their debut album Everything at the end of August. In preparation for that big release, the five-piece has shared the songs “Ambulance” and “Time Walk.” Today, we get the latest single, a sleepy-eyed tune called “Sure”—though “sleepy-eyed” might be a bit misleading as a description. Although the downtrodden guitars shimmer in a bit of reverb, and Jess Viscius’ vapory vocals are like wind-guided gossamers over the country-influenced track, “Sure” is resolute at its core.
Musicsubstreammagazine.com

Martyr For Madison Releases New Single & Video For “Change Your Mind”

Coming fresh off the heels of their blockbuster “Heliocentric” (Released May 2021), Martyr for Madison has returned to disrupt the scene yet again with their latest banger, “Change Your Mind.” The post-hardcore group from Grand Rapids, MI channels the high-voltage level of their previous outing to bring an emotional rollercoaster featuring a powerful delivery in all aspects.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Kevin Federline Breaks Silence On Ex Britney Spears' Conservatorship, Says He Wants Baby Mama To Be 'Healthy And Happy': Lawyer

Kevin Federline has broken his silence regarding his thoughts on ex-wife and baby mama Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship after she begged the court last week to be released from the control of her father and conservator, Jamie Spears. Article continues below advertisement. In light of the "Lucky" singer's jaw-dropping speech...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts mourns sad loss with heartfelt post

Julia Roberts made a rare and sad statement on Instagram on Wednesday when she posted a photo along with a message which will, no doubt, touch her fans. Just days before, the Pretty Woman actress had posted a happy beach snap with her husband, Danny Moder, to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Amomama

Shaunie O'Neal Stuns in Tight Glittering Dress Dancing with Son Shaqir & Daughter Amirah in 360° Video

Reality TV star Shaunie O'Neal dazzles fans in a tight high neck, glittering dress as she dances elegantly with her son Shaqir, and daughter, Amirah, in a new 360° video. Popular American TV personality and entrepreneur Shaunie O'Neal is known for her admirable taste in fashion. Despite her busy schedule and the responsibilities that come with being a mother to five kids, the 46-year-old knows how best to keep everyone gushing.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Paris A New Love Interest For Thomas?

The Bold and the Beautiful rumors indicate that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) may be getting a new love interest. Thomas’ days of pining over Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) seem to be ending. Despite the feelings he has for her, he knows deep down she’ll always love Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton).
TV SeriesPosted by
93.1 WZAK

‘The Have and The Have Nots’ Is Ending With A Two-Part Reunion Special

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. A sad day has finally come, the families that we have grown to hate, well at least certain members of the Cryers, Harringtons and Young’s, in eight seasons and 110 episodes on OWN, Tyler Perry’s ‘The Have and The Have Nots’, will be officially coming to an end after this season, with grand finale going down on July 20th. But the night time soap opera series with a cult like following, that was written and executive produced by Tyler Perry himself, isn’t leaving without saying their last goodbye’s in a two part reunion special airing the Tuesday’s, July 27th and August 3rd at 8pm.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘B&B’ Spoilers: Quinn Back On Crazy Train, Wyatt Worries?

The B&B spoilers for July 12-23, 2021 reveal that Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer) will be back to her old ways in no time. She is already trying to jump back into bed with Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor). Quinn just can’t resist him, especially when he’s shirtless and sweaty from his workouts. Fans can’t wait for “Quarter” to heat up their televisions once again.

Comments / 0

Community Policy