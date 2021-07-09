Cancel
Watch: Thomas Tuchel Reunites With Members of Chelsea Squad

By Vayam Lahoti
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 8 days ago
Several members of the Chelsea squad returned to Cobham on Friday for the start of pre-season.

With a host of players involved in the European Championships, most first-team players are yet to return from international duty.

However, those who haven't featured for their countries have made their way back to training to gear up for the upcoming campaign.

Tammy Abraham, Tino Anjorin and Callum Hudson-Odoi were three of the players who returned to Cobham on Friday.

Chelsea will face Arsenal and Tottenham in pre-season before heading to Belfast for the Super Cup against Villarreal on August 11. Their 2021/22 Premier League season starts on August 14 at home to Crystal Palace.

They are also expected to fly to Ireland for a pre-season camp. Tuchel's men are set to play several local sides as they ramp up their preparations for a title challenge.

What Thomas Tuchel has said about his side's pre-season fixtures

"I am pleased that my first pre-season with Chelsea contains such high-level fixtures against such top-quality opponents. Hopefully, there can be plenty of fans in the stadiums.

"Derby matches against Arsenal and Tottenham cannot fail to have a competitive edge, which is what the team needs as we prepare for the season, and knowing the games will benefit charities as important as Mind and our own Foundation adds much value to the series. It is super important that looking after mental health is highlighted at this time in history."

Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

