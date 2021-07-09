China says giant pandas are no longer endangered, but still vulnerable

Chinese officials Wednesday said the giant panda has been removed from the list of endangered species.

Chinese conservation officials say giant pandas are no longer an endangered species after decades of conservation work to increase their population in the wild, China’s state-run news agency Xinhua reports.

Ministry of Ecology and Environment official Cui Shuhong said Wednesday the giant panda has been removed from the list of endangered species and its status has been downgraded to “vulnerable.”

He said there are now 1,800 pandas living in the wild and credited China’s efforts to establish sprawling nature reserves in mountain ranges across the country over nearly half a century. China in recent years has replanted bamboo forests to help provide animals with their critical food source.

“China has established a relatively complete nature reserves system,” Cui said Wednesday.

“Large areas of natural ecosystems have been systematically and completely protected, and wildlife habitats have been effectively improved,” he added.

He said other species have flourished as well, including Siberian tigers, Asian elephants and crested ibises.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) in 2016 removed the giant panda from its list of endangered species and designated the species as vulnerable, a move that Chinese officials disagreed with at the time because they said the animals were still at risk of extinction.

