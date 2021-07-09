Special Weather Statement issued for Bibb, Bleckley, Crawford, Houston, Johnson, Jones, Lamar by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 17:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bibb; Bleckley; Crawford; Houston; Johnson; Jones; Lamar; Laurens; Monroe; Peach; Twiggs; Upson; Wilkinson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN PEACH...SOUTHERN MONROE...SOUTHERN JONES...WESTERN TWIGGS...WILKINSON...SOUTHEASTERN LAMAR...BIBB...NORTHWESTERN JOHNSON...NORTHEASTERN UPSON NORTHEASTERN HOUSTON...CRAWFORD...NORTHWESTERN LAURENS AND NORTHEASTERN BLECKLEY COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM EDT At 533 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms extended from Culloden to Byron to near Montrose to near Brewton, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, pea sized hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Macon, Dublin, Roberta, Irwinton, Warner Robins, Centerville, Byron, East Dublin, Dudley, Yatesville, Payne, Culloden, Robins Air Force Base, Payne City, Tarversville, Lake Tobesofkee, Griswoldville, Russellville, Wesleyan and Harlow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.25IN WIND...40MPH