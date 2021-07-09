Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Butler County, MO

Special Weather Statement issued for Butler by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Target Area: Butler SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR BUTLER COUNTY UNTIL 515 PM CDT At 436 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Hendrickson to near Harviell. Movement was east at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Poplar Bluff, Fisk, Harviell, Hendrickson and Rombauer.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Butler, MO
City
Poplar Bluff, MO
City
Fisk, MO
County
Butler County, MO
City
Rombauer, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Severe Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Los Angeles, CANBC News

Los Angeles bemoans mask mandate while experts urge compliance

LOS ANGELES - A collective groan spread through Los Angeles when county public health officials reintroduced an indoor mask mandate regardless of vaccine status just one month after California reopened its economy. Frustrated by what some view as a step backward in the prolonged coronavirus pandemic, residents quickly pushed back...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...

Comments / 0

Community Policy