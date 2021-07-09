Cancel
San Juan County, NM

Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Plateau by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Northwest Plateau SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL SAN JUAN COUNTY UNTIL 400 PM MDT At 333 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles north of Farmington, moving southeast at 15 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Farmington, Aztec, Flora Vista, La Plata and Upper Fruitland. This includes Highway 64 between Mile Markers 47 and 55.

