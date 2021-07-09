Special Weather Statement issued for Coffee by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 16:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coffee SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN DALE...NORTHERN HENRY AND NORTHEASTERN COFFEE COUNTIES UNTIL 445 PM CDT At 410 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Texasville to 6 miles southwest of Ariton. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Abbeville, Ozark, Fort Rucker, Ariton, Dill, Edwin, Scottsboro Crossroads, Double Bridges, Arguta, Roeton, Graball, Dale County Lake, Marley Hill, Thomas Mill Creek, Phillips Crossroads, Hwy 231 Pea River Bridge, Greater Salem Church, Skipperville, Otho and Frisco.alerts.weather.gov
