Indiana target Jalen Washington commits to North Carolina

By Dustin Dopirak
thedailyhoosier.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCenter Jalen Washington of Gary West Side Leadership Academy announced on Twitter on Friday that he has committed to North Carolina. Washington, the No. 21 player nationally in the Class of 2022 according to 247Sports.com’s composite rankings and the top player in the state of Indiana in the class, had offers from Indiana and Purdue among others. However, North Carolina strongly indicated that Washington was a priority two weeks ago when it sent its entire coaching staff, including head coach Hubert Davis, to see Washington at the IBCA/IHSAA Charles Hughes Memorial Tournament in Carmel.

www.thedailyhoosier.com

