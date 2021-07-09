Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund select City of Syracuse and CNY Works to implement program to teach money management skills and increase banking access

Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh today announced the City of Syracuse and CNY Works, Inc. have been chosen to receive the Summer Jobs Connect Grant, a two-year award for $95,000 from the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund (CFE Fund) and the Citi Foundation to increase access to financial resources for youth. Three peer mentors between the ages of 14 to 21 were trained using the Summer Jobs Connect funds to provide empowerment through Peer Financial Literacy Education for youth participating in the Summer Youth Employment Program.