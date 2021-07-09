Candidate filing for Nov. 2 election

Candidate filing started July 2 for the Nov. 2 election. Some elections, including Greensboro’s, are delayed this year because census data wasn’t ready in time to update district lines. Most other local governments don’t have districts and will still have elections. Filing for those seats runs through noon Friday, July 16. Here’s a look at who filed this week in Guilford County races. Terms are four years unless otherwise noted. An (i) denotes incumbent.