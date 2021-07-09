Cancer-treatment startup founded by Duke professors raises $70 million from investors
Xilis, a biotech startup founded by Duke University professors, has raised $70 million from investors to fund the development of its experimental cancer treatment technology. The company, founded in 2019 by Drs. Xiling Shen, David Hsu, and Hans Clevers, is creating what it calls MicroOrganoSphere technology, or MOS, which takes tissue samples from cancer patients and turns them into thousands of micro replicas of a patient’s cancer tumors.www.heraldsun.com
