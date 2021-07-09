Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Whitesboro, NY

Amazing Employees Step Up For Whitesboro Business Owner Diagnosed With Cancer

By Vinnie
Posted by 
96.9 WOUR
96.9 WOUR
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One business in Whitesboro is able to remain open after their owner's cancer diagnosis, all thanks to a staff of incredible employees. Last week the owner of City Cafe on Oriskany Boulevard made quite an important announcement on the business's Facebook page. That announcement was that they would be traveling to Sloan Kettering in New York City for surgery to help their Cancer. Battling cancer is something hard enough, but to also be running a business adds a whole new element of stress that someone in that position should not have to go through. Luckily for that owner, their employees have stepped up in a big way.

wour.com

Comments / 0

96.9 WOUR

96.9 WOUR

Marcy, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
301K+
Views
ABOUT

96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wour.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Utica, NY
Whitesboro, NY
Health
City
Whitesboro, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Owner#City Cafes Facebook#Mvcc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
Utica, NYPosted by
96.9 WOUR

This CNY Parking Lot Totally Stands Out As The Worst, 9 More That Cause Anxiety

For the worst one, you can put yourself right into a moment where you cursed in your car. Everyone who has ever been there has done it before. Think about which one is the worst. If you ask ten people, it would be a safe assumption that at least 75 percent of them would say the exact same one. Especially if they live in the Utica-New Hartford area. Not necessarily because of any bad pavement, or potholes. Purely because of a badly designed plaza.
Utica, NYPosted by
96.9 WOUR

7 Reasons Utica Pizza Is The Best Pizza In The Entire State Hands Down

When it comes to pizza, every city is going to want to brag or claim they have the best. In New York, there is some real stiff competition. But Utica truly has the best. Think about it, New York is considered to have the best pizza or one of the best pizza scenes in the entire country. Sure, Chicago might be able to give us a run for our money with Deep Dish pizza. But, Deep Dish pizza is kind of a novelty, to be completely honest.
InternetPosted by
96.9 WOUR

Google Has A Very Lazy Glitch On A Busy Intersection In Whitesboro

It's not a surprise that Google Maps is showing a glitch. This exact glitch is a little bit odd though. Especially around a bigger intersection. So you can clearly see in the picture above the intersection in question is one many hate. Clinton and Oriskany Boulevard in Whitesboro. What makes the intersection so aggravating is how long the light will remain green on Oriskany Boulevard. Plus the traffic there is always a nightmare when you want to make a turn in any direction.
Utica, NYPosted by
96.9 WOUR

Does New York State Owe You Money? Find Out Here

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli made stops in Utica and Rome on Wednesday for two unclaimed fund events. DiNapoli was at Utica and Rome City Halls to help residents search for unclaimed funds. He also presented unclaimed fund checks to the following local organizations,. Utica. Utica City School District — $2,533.
Utica, NYPosted by
96.9 WOUR

Support The Uptown Theatre Of Utica New York Revitalization Project

Is the Uptown Theatre of Utica important to you? Do you want to see it fully reopen? Here's how you can help. Since 1927, the Uptown Theatre of Utica has been an entertainment destination and anchor of South Utica. Following years of deterioration and neglect, the Uptown Theatre is working to fully restore the property and reopen it to its full capacity. This is how you can help with Change.org:
AnimalsPosted by
96.9 WOUR

9 Animals Rescues Thanks to New York State Troopers

The job of a New York State Police trooper is about so much more than arresting criminals, giving tickets, and rescuing humans. They often rescue animals too. A fawn got stuck in a backyard in a town of Union neighborhood. It was injured trying to scale some fences in the area on Tuesday, July 13, according to the New York State Police.
Rochester, NYPosted by
96.9 WOUR

Home With Pool & Private Golf Course Near Rochester is a Golf Lovers Dream

Now, this is living. A pool and a golf course, right in your own backyard. The Central New York home is on the market and you won't believe the price. The house in Webster, New York, near Rochester features your own private golf course with a pool to cool off after your round. It's pretty nice inside too, featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and an updated kitchen with all the bells and whistles, including a built-in knife organizer and a pull-out/drop-down spice rack.
Utica, NYPosted by
96.9 WOUR

Governor Cuomo: SUNY Poly Utica Vaccination Site One Of Many To Stop Operations

If you're looking to get your COVID vaccine at SUNY Poly, the clock is ticking. Suny Poly, The New York State Fairgrounds, The Conference and Event Center Niagara Falls, Plattsburgh International Airport, and Jones Beach will soon be closing. Those sites will stop operations on Monday, July 19. According to CNY Central, the state is downscaling mass vaccination operations and moving toward a focus on communities with low vaccination rates.
Utica, NYPosted by
96.9 WOUR

17 Most Truthful And Hilarious Remarks People Made About Utica Using Only 4 Words

Well, Utica is quite the city. While some may focus on the pros, there are most certainly cons. These are the 17 best remarks made about Utica using only 4 words. Utica is a town with a very rich history. We have a very eclectic group of people who live here, both in personality and heritage. This means the remarks are quite all over the place. While some got really creative with the comments, others kept them incredibly simple. All of which have a little bit of truth to them. Some of them are beyond truthful and just flat-out funny.
Verona, NYPosted by
96.9 WOUR

There’s a Substance On Route 31 In Verona, And It’s Destroying Tires

The New York State Police have been a little busy on the phones, numerous people have called in about their tires being destroyed after driving on Route 31 in Verona. Tires sure aren't cheap. Even if you want to slap a cheap set of rubber on the rims of your car, you are looking at around $400 for a set of four. At least if you want something with a little bit of quality. Well, numerous drivers are now shopping for a new set of tires after taking a drive through Verona on Route 31.

Comments / 0

Community Policy