HIGH POINT, N.C. — Two women were shot in High Point Sunday. Police were called around 2:30 a.m. to the 3700 block of 1G Admiral Drive where officers found a 28-year-old Greensboro woman shot in her face and a 22-year-old woman from Martinsville, Va. with an injury to the right side of her head. The women were taken to Moses Cone Hospital in stable condition.