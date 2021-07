Jedd Fisch and his staff have landed another in-state recruit. Russell Davis II, an edge rusher from Hamilton High School in Chandler, committed to Arizona on Saturday. Davis, a three-star prospect, is the second player from Hamilton to commit to the UA in this class, joining offensive lineman Grayson Stovall. Three of the Wildcats’ nine commits for 2022 are from within the state. Linebacker Tristan Monday of Scottsdale Saguaro is the other.