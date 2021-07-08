Cancel
WHAT? DEC Rescues a Baby Fawn Wearing a Collar and Tied To a Pole

By Cindy McMullen
96.9 WOUR
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York State Department of Environmental Conservation has rescued a newborn baby fawn, from a person who was keeping it tied up. No, no, no, how can this be happening? This is the time of year when a doe will leave their young unattended to feed until it's strong enough to keep up. Mothers will also intentionally stay away from their young, up to 12 hours at a time, as a way of protecting them because will follow.

