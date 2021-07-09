Travis Kelce’s Recent Comments Could Turn Into the NFL’s Worst Nightmare: ‘That Was Pretty Embarrassing’
Losing can motivate any athlete, but especially the best of the best, and that’s currently the case with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce and the Chiefs lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in embarrassing fashion during last season’s Super Bowl. So, as they head into the 2021 campaign, the Chiefs hope to bounce back from that L and reach the mountaintop yet again.www.sportscasting.com
Comments / 3