Michael Jordan Fed Off Crowds Booing Him Because He Knew He Was Doing Something Right They Didn’t Like: ‘I Use It as Energy for Me to Continue to Play Hard’

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan was booed in almost every road arena he played in because he was the best basketball player in the NBA and away crowds despised seeing him destroy their favorite team. As all elite competitors do, Jordan fed off crowds booing him because he knew he was doing something right and making non-Bulls fans upset.

