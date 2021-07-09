Michael Jordan Fed Off Crowds Booing Him Because He Knew He Was Doing Something Right They Didn’t Like: ‘I Use It as Energy for Me to Continue to Play Hard’

ESPN’s The Last Dance captured the attention of sports fans and general audiences alike when it aired last spring. The acclaimed docuseries took a deep dive into the final championship run of the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls during the 1997-1998 NBA season. And in the process, it painted a picture of the dynamic between the storied basketball team’s key players. Hall of famer Scottie Pippen was among those who appeared in the doc, yet his depiction has been one of the show’s most controversial elements. Now, it appears the former small forward has not spoken to Jordan since the show finished its run.