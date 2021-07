The biggest handicap to growing crops in the Sandhills is the sandy soil. Acidic and low in organic matter, it does not hold water or nutrients. These ills can be modified by adding organic matter in the form of compost, cover crops or organic mulch, but the organic matter breaks down and needs to be reapplied every year. What if something could enhance the soil permanently? That is where biochar comes in. Biochar is a type of charcoal that is used as a permanent soil amendment to improve soil’s water and nutrient holding capacity.