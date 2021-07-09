“Gear Corner” part 4 - coordinating special events

Ok, I’m sorry for the delay on this week’s “Gear Corner”. With the buyout window open and the playoffs over, GMs are in high gear. I’m aware that something could break at any point, so I will do my best to be on top of it. Many of you have commented regarding a Tyler Bertuzzi rumor. I don’t have any confirmation (or denial) on such a deal. After the Mantha trade, I’ll never say never again. Yzerman certainly operates in stealth mode and I don’t think he actually sleeps. If something big develops, I’ll do my best to cover it.