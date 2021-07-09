Real Madrid: 3 bold predictions for Eden Hazard for the 2021/22 season

Eden Hazard has been the subject of scrutiny amongst Real Madrid fans ever since arriving for a club record transfer fee from Chelsea two years ago. From arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu as the club’s marquee signing being out of shape and overweight, to missing more matches via injury than he has played all season, Hazard has done little to prove himself to the club’s faithful over his opening tenure at the club. However, he refuses to lie down and is determined to succeed at the club that was his dream destination.