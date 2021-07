BIG RAPIDS – It could be one of the best weekends for fishing. “Steelhead are starting to show up at the lower stretches of the (Muskegon River),” Tom Vernon, of Frank’s Sporting Goods in Morley said. “There’s nothing at the top yet. Walleyes and smallmouth are doing their things. Hardy and Croton ponds are producing good good numbers of panfish and walleyes.”