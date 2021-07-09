Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Police testimony will lead off panel's first Jan. 6 hearing

By MARY CLARE JALONICK, PADMANANDA RAMA
Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26UlRb_0asSz79G00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A new House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol is expected to hold its first public hearing this month with police officers who responded to the attack and custodial staff who cleaned up afterward, chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson said Friday.

Thompson, D-Miss., says the committee hopes to “set the tone” of the investigation by hearing from those first responders, many of whom were brutally beaten and verbally abused by former President Donald Trump’s supporters as they pushed past law enforcement and broke into the Capitol to interrupt the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.

Referring to the police officers, Thompson told The Associated Press in an interview, “We need to hear how they felt, we need to hear what people who broke into the Capitol said to them.”

He said the members of the panel, who held an initial strategy session this week, want to frame that first hearing so that it is clear that they are serious, and also that they care about “those individuals who either secure the Capitol or clean the Capitol.”

Thompson said the select committee is eyeing the week of July 19 for the hearing, which is likely to be a dramatic curtain-raiser for the new investigation. An increasing number of police officers who responded to the attack, including members of the U.S. Capitol Police and Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department, have lobbied for Congress to launch an independent, bipartisan investigation of the insurrection, but that proposal was blocked by Senate Republicans. The officers have pressured Republicans who have downplayed the violence to listen to their stories, and several watched from the gallery last week as the House voted along party lines to form the select committee.

Two Senate committees have already investigated the attack and made security recommendations, but they did not examine the origins of the siege, leaving many unanswered questions.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has appointed eight members to the select committee, including seven Democrats and Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming. Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy has discretion over five additional appointments, though Pelosi must approve them.

McCarthy has not yet said who he will appoint or if Republicans will even participate in the probe, as many are still loyal to Trump. Some have sought to downplay the insurrection and deny the political motives behind it.

Thompson said the panel welcomes Republican members, but will be moving ahead even if McCarthy chooses not to participate. Under the committee's rules, the eight members appointed by Pelosi will be enough for the committee to have a working quorum. He said a lack of GOP participation won't diminish what the committee is trying to do.

“As chair, my role is to keep the committee moving forward, making sure that whatever deflections that come up basically would not impede the work of the committee," he said. "And I plan to do that.”

Thompson said the central focus of the investigations will be why the systems that were in place that day failed — why there wasn’t a greater presence of law enforcement, why the military was delayed for hours as the police were quickly overwhelmed and why crucial intelligence predicting the attack was missed.

The panel is also expected to probe the links that some rioters had to white supremacist groups. Thompson said an assessment by FBI Director Christopher Wray that racially motivated violent extremism, and especially white supremacy, is one of the biggest threats to U.S. security “tells me that the significance of this committee’s work is as important as it can ever get.”

Thompson hasn’t said whether the panel will call Trump to testify, but said, “I don’t think anyone is off limits.”

And if any witnesses resist, Thompson reiterated that he is willing to use the panel’s subpoena authority "to the fullest extent of the law.”

He said the panel is hiring professional staff who will have the skills and experience to obtain and sort through vast amounts of data, and their work will continue through the summer break. At the strategy session on Wednesday, he told his colleagues on the committee that “whatever recess you might have planned for August, you might have to reassess it.”

The committee is still deciding how much of its work will be done behind closed doors, Thompson said, as some witnesses may not want to testify in public and some information could be sensitive or classified.

He said there will also be no foregone conclusions — on timing or otherwise — as the committee begins its work.

“We don’t have a timetable,” Thompson said. “The goal of the committee is to be as thorough as we can in the investigation, but also flexible to the point that we know that things change along the way.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
1K+
Followers
17K+
Post
997K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Ap#House#The Associated Press#Capitol Police#Senate#Republicans#Democrats#Gop#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Cheney hoping for GOP members of Jan. 6 panel who are 'committed to upholding the rule of law'

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said she feels it is important to have Republican lawmakers who "are committed to upholding the rule of law," serve on the Jan. 6 select committee. In her first interview since becoming the only Republican congress member appointed to the select panel to investigate the events of Jan. 6, Cheney told CNN, "It's very important that we have members who are committed to upholding the rule of law and members who are committed to their oaths to the Constitution."
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

House Democrat-led Jan. 6 select panel schedules first hearing

The select committee looking into the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol will hold its first hearing July 27, Democratic leaders announced Wednesday. The panel, which is currently made up of eight House lawmakers — seven Democrats as well as Republican Liz Cheney of Wyoming — will hear testimony from law enforcement officers who were assaulted by supporters of former President Donald Trump during the melee.
POTUSPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Column: Donald Trump just won’t go away

Maybe the word “Trump,” a century from now, will no longer designate a man — or even a presidential administration. Perhaps it will be the name of an epoch. A decisive period in human history when the United States suffered a near-death experience and did or didn’t regain its cognitive faculties.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The real reason Trump keeps telling the Big Lie

(CNN) — One by one, new excerpts of books about the end of Donald Trump's presidency are bringing to light appalling reports on his final year in office. In "I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year," Carol Loennig and Philip Rucker show how the nation's top military leaders were poised to thwart a coup, had Trump or his allies attempted one. In "Landslide," Michael Wolff writes that as late as the morning of January 6, Trump and his former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, may have believed the election wasn't over. And in "Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost," Michael C. Bender depicts Trump shouting "treason!" and saying those who leaked the story about his family taking cover in the White House bunker during Black Lives Matter protests should be "executed." (Trump has already denied much of the reporting in the new books.)
POTUSPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: McCarthy’s big Jan. 6 decision

READING AHEAD OF TODAY’S BIDEN-MERKEL SITDOWN: “Angela Merkel’s White House Visit Ends Trump-Era Hostilities, but Trans-Atlantic Drift Continues,” by WSJ’s Bojan Pancevski in Berlin. MCCARTHY’S CALL — Back in 2019, when the House Intelligence Committee was about to kick off public hearings for DONALD TRUMP’S first impeachment, Trump and his...
POTUSNewsweek

Lin Wood Tells Crowd 'It Doesn't Matter Whether Q Is True'

QAnon-supporting lawyer Lin Wood told a crowd at a "patriotism" conference in Missouri that it "doesn't matter whether Q is true" before urging them to draw their own conclusions on the conspiracy theory and "share it with others." Referencing last November's failed election bid by Donald Trump, who he said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy