Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Humorous hackers hit Iran's railroad system in cyberattack

Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 8 days ago

TEHRAN, Iran — (AP) — Iran's railroad system came under cyberattack on Friday, a semi-official news agency reported, with hackers posting fake messages about alleged train delays or cancellations on display boards at stations across the country.

The hackers behind the strike were apparently trying to be funny, and along with messages saying “long delayed because of cyberattack" or “canceled,” they urged passengers to call for information, listing the phone number of the office of the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The semiofficial Fars news agency reported that the hack led to “unprecedented chaos” at rail stations.

No group has so far taken responsibility of the incident. Earlier in the day, Fars said trains across Iran had lost their electronic tracking system. It wasn't immediately clear if that was also part of the cyberattack.

Fars later removed its report and instead quoted the spokesman of the state railway company, Sadegh Sekri, as saying “the disruption” did not cause any problem for train services.

In 2019, an error in the railway company's computer servers caused multiple delays in train services.

In December that year, Iran’s telecommunications ministry said the country had defused a massive cyberattack on unspecified “electronic infrastructure” but provided no specifics on the purported attack.

It was not clear if the reported attack caused any damage or disruptions in Iran’s computer and internet systems, and whether it was the latest chapter in the U.S. and Iran’s cyber operations targeting the other.

Iran disconnected much of its infrastructure from the internet after the Stuxnet computer virus — widely believed to be a joint U.S.-Israeli creation — disrupted thousands of Iranian centrifuges in the country’s nuclear sites in the late 2000s.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
1K+
Followers
17K+
Post
997K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ali Khamenei
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackers#Cyberattack#Iranian#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Public Safetyspectrumlocalnews.com

Hackers disrupt Iran's rail service with fake delay messages

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran's railroad system came under cyberattack on Friday, a semi-official news agency reported, with hackers posting fake messages about train delays or cancellations on display boards at stations across the country. The hackers posted messages such as “long delayed because of cyberattack" or “canceled" on the...
WorldUS News and World Report

Iran Transport Ministry Hit by Second Apparent Cyberattack in Days

DUBAI (Reuters) - The website of Iran's transport ministry was taken down on Saturday by what state television said was a "cyber disruption", a day after an apparent cyberattack on the state railway company. Computer systems of the staff of the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development were the subject...
Public SafetyArkansas Online

Hackers reported to target Iran transit websites

TEHRAN, Iran -- Websites of Iran's transport and urbanization ministry Saturday went out of service after a "cyber disruption" in computer systems of its staff, the official IRNA news agency reported. The report did not elaborate but said the case is under investigation. This is the second abnormality in computer...
Middle EastCleveland Jewish News

Iran claims it can enrich uranium to weapons grade

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday his country was capable of enriching uranium to weapons-grade purity of 90 percent, if necessary. “The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran can enrich uranium by 20 percent and 60 percent, and if one day our reactors need it, it can produce 90 percent enriched uranium,” Rouhani told a cabinet meeting, reported Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency.
Brooklyn, NYArkansas Online

Iran statement derides U.S. on kidnap case

NEW YORK -- An Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday that accusations by U.S. authorities that Iran is plotting to kidnap Iranians abroad who criticize the country are "baseless and ridiculous." The spokesperson, Saeed Khatibzadeh, was quoted by Iran's semiofficial ISNA news agency a day after U.S. federal authorities in...
ProtestsWNMT AM 650

Iran water crisis spurs protests -reports

DUBAI (Reuters) – Street protests broke out overnight over severe water shortages in Iran’s oil-rich southwest, according to Iranian news outlets and videos posted on social media on Friday, as the country faces its worst drought in 50 years. Videos showed protesters setting fire to tyres to block a road...
Public SafetyUS News and World Report

Inside Iran's Plot to Kidnap an American Journalist

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The image on the alleged Iranian intelligence operative's device was chilling: A graphic showing photos of two Iranian dissidents captured overseas. Next to them was a picture of a journalist U.S. prosecutors say he intended to kidnap and the caption "are you coming or should we come for you?"
Protestsphiladelphiaherald.com

Demonstrator Shot Dead At Iranian Water-Shortage Protest

One person has been shot dead during a protest against water shortages in southwestern Iran, Iranian media reported on July 17. A local official in the town of Shadegan blamed other protesters for the killing, saying they had been firing bullets in the air "to provoke the people," according to the state-run IRNA news agency.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump's new threat

(CNN) — "Is it going to be OK?" President Joe Biden said this week that European leaders kept asking that question during his recent foreign trip as they struggle to overcome their fears for US democracy following the Trump years. The evidence of recent days is that things are very far from OK.
SocietyCBS News

Over 70 dead, hundreds of businesses destroyed in week long riots and looting in South Africa

A week of violence, rioting, and looting has now killed more than 70 people and wrecked hundreds of businesses. The unrest began ten days ago in protest of the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma but morphed quickly into civil unrest over crippling poverty and a brutal fifth wave of COVID. Debora Patta went out with the police unit recovering stolen property and arresting the perpetrators.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Commanding general at Fort Rucker in Alabama orders ALL soldiers to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination if they are not wearing a face mask as the military mulls making the jab compulsory when it gets full FDA approval

The commander of Fort Ruckus in Alabama has ordered that all military personnel who are not vaccinated wear face masks while on base. Major General David J. Francis, who has commanded the base since 2019, updated the rules on Tuesday. Alabama is seeing a rise in COVID cases, and has...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

4,000-year-old settlement is discovered in southern Iraq that experts believe could be the capital of a state that was formed around the collapse of the Babylonian Empire

Russian archaeologists in Iraq have uncovered what they believe are the remnants of a 4,000-year-old settlement that rose from the ashes of the Babylonian empire. The 'lost city' was found June 24 in Iraq's Dhi Qar governorate, once the heart of the ancient Sumerian empire, considered one of the first civilizations in the world.

Comments / 0

Community Policy