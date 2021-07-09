Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Trooper performs Heimlich after motorist chokes on marijuana

Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 7 days ago

ROOTSTOWN, Ohio — (AP) — An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper successfully performed the Heimlich maneuver after a man allegedly attempted to swallow a bag of cannabis when he was pulled over for speeding.

Ohio State Police Sgt. Ray Santiago said the traffic stop occurred on July 3 in Portage County.

Trooper Charles Hoskin conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle that was allegedly traveling at 94 mph in a 70-mph zone, WEWS-TV reported.

Dash camera video posted to the Ohio State Police Twitter account shows Hoskin asking if the driver could breathe before helping him out of the car and performing the Heimlich. The man expelled a bag of marijuana and apologized to the officer.

After the man recovered, Hoskins asked, “Do you want to die over a minor misdemeanor?”

The man received citations for speeding and failing to wear a seatbelt, according to Santiago. The man also received a summons for marijuana and was released at the scene.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WEWS-TV.

Comments / 0

960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
1K+
Followers
16K+
Post
997K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Portage County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Rootstown Township, OH
County
Portage County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Santiago
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Ap#Wews Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Los Angeles, CANBC News

Los Angeles bemoans mask mandate while experts urge compliance

LOS ANGELES - A collective groan spread through Los Angeles when county public health officials reintroduced an indoor mask mandate regardless of vaccine status just one month after California reopened its economy. Frustrated by what some view as a step backward in the prolonged coronavirus pandemic, residents quickly pushed back...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...

Comments / 0

Community Policy