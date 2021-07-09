Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

9 Slurpee Drinkers Who Went All Out On 7-Eleven’s “Bring Your Own Cup Day”

Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WeZGE_0asSys0B00

Sunday, July 11th, is National Slurpee Day. Yes... 7/11.

While 7-Eleven does not do this promotion anymore, here is a look back at their famous “Bring Your Own Cup Day.”

WHY.

What else are you supposed to do with a sled in July?

Rules are meant to be broken, right?

These boots are made for.... slurpin?

So... what happened to the animal that was in that 10 gallon tank, sir?

Is that a... oh my.

Imagine getting pulled over slurpin’ on this bottle.

You’re going to need more than three friends to finish that.

Just don’t plug it in...

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
1K+
Followers
17K+
Post
997K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slurpee#7 Eleven#Food Drink#Channel 955#Instagram A#7eleven#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
Wide Open Eats

Kiddie Pools to Toilet Bowls: 7-11 Bring Your Own Cup Day was Legendary

7-Eleven is more than just a convenience store; it's also the creator of one of America's favorite things- the slurpee! This sweet, colorful, slushy drink is an iconic experience that we should all have at least once. Slurpee fans are well acquainted with the array of flavors, the brain freeze, and the Free Slurpee Day that occurs every year. Another slurpee-related holiday of the past was Bring Your Own Cup Day, which got out of hand for a hilarious reason.
Weathermichiganchronicle.com

Celebrate Free Slurpee Day at 7-Eleven This Sunday

7‑Eleven, Inc. will party all month long this July to mark its 94th birthday and its invention of convenience retailing. On July 1, 7‑Eleven will drop one FREE SMALL Slurpee drink coupon* into the accounts of all 7Rewards® loyalty app members. The personalized offer is redeemable the entire month of July, so customers can get their birthday present from 7‑Eleven when it’s convenient for them.
Irving, TXfranchising.com

7-Eleven is Delivering a Slurpee to Space This Summer -- Yes, Really!

July 12, 2021 // Franchising.com // IRVING, Texas - The 7-Eleven Slurpee®, the iconic beverage enjoyed by millions of Americans since 1966, is going galactic. The freezing-cold drink found exclusively at 7-Eleven® stores will rocket out of the earth's atmosphere this August on a private space flight commissioned by the retailer to celebrate its 94th birthday. Slurpee drink fans will choose their favorite far-out flavor to make the trip — and super fans have the chance to win a commemorative cup that has traveled to space and back.
Food & DrinksWALA-TV FOX10

7-Eleven Day is canceled again. But you can still get a free Slurpee

(CNN) -- Bad news for Slurpee fans: 7-Eleven Day is canceled for the second year in a row. But the good news is you can still get a free Slurpee any day in July. 7-Eleven has celebrated its birthday July 11 every year since 2002 by offering free Slurpees to anyone who walks in the door. Last summer, as Covid-19 cases were surging, the convenience retailer canceled 7-Eleven Day and instead dropped a coupon in the accounts of 7Rewards loyalty app members for a free medium Slurpee.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes When Ordering Pizza

Thick or thin crust, extra cheese or barely any cheese at all, all the toppings or mere pepperoni — however you like your pizza, there's no denying that you more than likely order pizza from your favorite local pizzeria or national pizza chain on a semi-frequent basis. After all, consumer spending on pizza delivery in the United States, according to Statista, reached a total of $14 billion in 2020, an increase of approximately $3 billion over 2019. That's a lot of people ordering pizza! But could you be doing a better job when you place that next pizza order? Is there something you could be doing (or not doing) to guarantee a better pizza experience, no matter what pizza place you're ordering from?
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Christina Haack will keep FIVE houses, her 8.5 carat wedding ring and two cars while ex husband Ant Anstead holds onto seven luxury vehicles and his businesses post-divorce

Christina Haack and ex husband Ant Anstead are now divvying up their joint assets, a month after finalizing their divorce. The couple, who wed in 2018 and split less than two-years later, has agreed to let HGTV diva Haack, 38, keep four California properties and one Tennessee spot while Wheeler Dealers host Anstead, 42, will hold on to seven vehicles, according to TMZ.
RecipesPosted by
Daily Dot

TikToker swears $1 iced lemon cake from Walmart tastes same as one from Starbucks (updated)

Update 11:26am CT, July 16: When reached for comment, a Starbucks spokesperson told the Daily Dot in a statement that the Walmart lemon loaf and Starbucks lemon loaf are not the same. “Starbucks recipes are exclusive to the company, using high-quality ingredients and we continue to develop our portfolio of beverage and food items to meet customer needs. Starbucks Iced Lemon Loaf is a citrusy, buttery, moist lemon pound cake topped with a sweet icing,” the spokesperson said.
Musicearnthenecklace.com

FACT CHECK: Alleged King Von Killer, Lul Tim Shot Six Times

Rapper Lul Tim was shot six times. A claim circulating online alleges that Lul Tim was shot six times. The recently debuted rapper, whose real name is Timothy Leeks, is better known on social media as the alleged killer of King Von and an associate of Quando Rondo. A post and video online claim that Lul Tim was shot and killed as revenge for King Von. Is it another violent death of a hip-hop artist or another online death hoax? Lul Tim himself debunked this rumor.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Ariana Grande a racist? Wedding video upsets fans

It’s been almost two months since Ariana Grande married her fiancé Dalton Gomez. Now a video of the wedding ceremony is causing a lot of criticism. Los Angeles (USA) – It’s been almost two months since the US singer Ariana Grande (28, “Positions”) her fiancé, the real estate agent Dalton Gomez (25), married. Now a video of the wedding ceremony is causing a lot of criticism.

Comments / 0

Community Policy