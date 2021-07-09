Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

BRITISH OPEN ’21: A hole-by-hole look at Royal St. George’s

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

SANDWICH, England (AP) — A hole-by-hole look at Royal St. George’s, site of the 149th British Open to be played July 15-18:

No. 1, 445 yards, par 4: One of several holes on the course that has kept its original design from 1887. It starts with a drive over a deep swale known as “The Kitchen.” A trio of bunkers stretch across the front of the green. The green slopes from front to back. Jerry Kelly started the 2003 Open with an 11.

No. 2, 421 yards, par 4: The hole moves from right to left with two bunkers on the corner of the dog leg. The undulating green is a difficult target, falling away to grassy hollows on both sides.

No. 3, 239 yards, par 3: This long par 3 features a large, two-tiered green. It joins No. 6 at Royal Portrush as the only par 3s in the British Open rotation without a bunker. The hole has the only tree at Royal St. George’s, a stunted blackthorn right of the green.

No. 4, 491 yards, par 4: One of the top features on the course is the “Himalaya” bunker off the tee. Clearing the large dune leaves a flat area of the fairway. The green is at an angle and has out-of-bounds posts running close to the back edges. The average score on this hole in 1985 was 4.6.

No. 5, 422 yards, par 5: This offers the first good view of the sea and players have to decide which part of the split fairway they want to go. The bold play takes on a 300-yard carry over the bunkers, dunes and rough, leaving a wedge to an unprotected green. The conservative has a small area of flat fairway.

No. 6, 174 yards, par 3: Four bunkers surround a long, two-tiered green. The hole is called “Maiden” because of the towering dune left of the green, and it creates a natural amphitheater and wonderful viewing for the 32,000 fans. Tom Watson made an ace in the second round in 2011.

No. 7, 566 yards, par 5: This should be one of the better scoring chances. The crest of a hill hides the fairway from view off the tee, and the green is guarded by three bunkers with steep sides.

No. 8, 450 yards, par 4: This traditionally is the toughest hole on the course with the name “Hades.” It originally was a par 3 until being rebuilt ahead of the 1981 British Open. Tee shots should be left of two bunkers, and the approach is over a patch of rough to a contoured green between the dunes with two front bunkers.

No. 9, 412 yards, par 4: Tee shot must avoid the bunkers in the valley. Even with a deep green, should be nothing more than a wedge for the approach, allowing for another good birdie opportunity if players can avoid two deep bunkers to the left.

No. 10, 415 yards, par 4: This goes the opposite direction of the ninth and plays uphill to an elevated green. Anything short is likely to roll back, though it can be even more perilous to go over the back. Two bunkers are down on the left and another on the right.

No. 11, 238 yards, par 3: Five bunkers surround the green, with the three on the left getting most of the action because of the right-to-left slope.

No. 12, 379 yards, par 4: Five bunkers are in front of the green. This is the shortest par 4 on the course, and players are likely to hit iron off the tee and still have a wedge into the green.

No. 13, 456 yards, par 4: This starts the tough closing stretch, a long par 4 that runs to a green beside the old clubhouse at neighboring Prince’s Golf Club. The fairway is narrow with four bunkers, one of them created by a jettisoned bomb in World War II. The green features a 40-yard ridge running the length of the surface. Anything that goes too long risks being out-of-bounds.

No. 14, 547 yards, par 14: This should not be viewed as a place to easily pick up a birdie. This hole has registered three of the eighth highest scoring average for a par 5 in the British Open dating to 1982. Out-of-bounds is down the right and “Suez Canal” crosses the fairway at about 330 yards. This is where Dustin Johnson went OB with a 2-iron in the final round of 2011. The green falls to the right toward the out-of-bounds.

No. 15, 496 yards, par 4: Five bunkers pinch the landing area off the tee. Even more troublesome are three bunkers in front of the green. The putting surface falls away on both sides.

No. 16, 162 yards, par 3: Seven bunkers are scattered around the green, and one of them determined the outcome in 2003. This is where Thomas Bjorn took three shots to get out of a bunker, costing him the claret jug. The 16th is where Tony Jacklin had the first televised hole-in-one in 1967 at the Dunlop Masters.

No. 17, 426 yards, par 4: This gentle dogleg from right-to-left features a fairway of swales and humps. Distance control is crucial with the second shot. Shots that come up short will fall victim to a false front. Anyone over the back leaves a challenging up-and-down. Bunkers lurk to the left and right of the green.

No. 18, 450 yards, par 4: The fairway was moved to the right for 2011 to provide a better landing area, though it brought more bunkers into play off the tee. There are two cross bunkers, and the approach must be threaded between the bunker short and right of the green and “Duncan’s Hollow” to the left.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

507K+
Followers
276K+
Post
240M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince
Person
Tom Green
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Open#Golf Club#British#Sandwich#Ap#Royal St George#Royal Portrush
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Golf
News Break
Royals
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfNew York Post

Phil Mickelson’s touching moment with wife Amy goes viral at US Open

Barring a stunning run, Phil Mickelson won’t win his first US Open crown. But he still has his wife in his corner. Amy Mickelson, 49, was right there with him on Friday, giving him a thumbs up at Torrey Pines in San Diego, Calif. On Saturday, the 51-year-old Mickelson was...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Brooks Koepka Reveals What Players Say About Bryson DeChambeau

Brooks Koepka continued his feud with Bryson DeChambeau during an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter on Tuesday. Koepka told SportsCenter host Matt Barrie he’s received multiple calls and texts from current players essentially thanking him for how he’s handled the DeChambeau situation. “There’s been a few laughs. A few ‘I can’t...
GolfPosted by
ClutchPoints

Jordan Spieth’s wife: Annie Verret

Jordan Spieth is having quite a rebound year this 2021 in golf. After years of waiting for a return to the top of his game, the Dallas, Texas native is finally relevant again in the world of golf, as he won his first PGA TOUR event in four years when he ruled the field in the 2021 Valero Texas Open.
GolfGolf Digest

Jon Rahm’s fitting Father’s Day win, Bryson DeChambeau’s all-time meltdown and Rickie Fowler’s big announcement

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we need to start with an apology to the U.S. Open. For decades, I maintained that the national championship is the best of the four majors in men’s golf. I stood my ground against the masses who say it’s the Masters instead, like William Wallace in “Braveheart.” Until I finally caved a couple years ago. Well, I’m sorry, U.S. Open. I should have never strayed. YOU are the best. The carnage. The chaos. The drama. The music (In my defense, “In Celebration of Man” was out of the mix for a few years). What a tournament. And this one at Torrey Pines (Yes, Torrey Pines, architecture snobs) was particularly fun to watch. Let’s get to it.
GolfGolf Digest

British Open 2021: Rory McIlroy expounds on majors philosophy of giving himself 'a chance' ahead of Royal St. George's

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — That Rory McIlroy knows how to win major championships is not in doubt. The 32-year-old Northern Irishman has four of golf’s ultimate prizes to his name, albeit he celebrated the last of those as far back as 2014. So it’s been a wee while since his last sip of champagne at a Grand Slam event. Still, with his head and thinking long clear of alcohol-induced fuzziness, McIlroy hasn’t forgotten the formula that carried him to victory in the 2011 U.S. Open, the 2012 PGA Championship, the 2014 Open Championship and the 2014 PGA.
GolfPosted by
Sports Illustrated

2021 British Open Bettors' Roundtable: Favorites, Sleepers, Best Bets for Open Championship at Royal St. George's

This week the British Open returns to Royal St. George's in South England for the 15th time. To get you ready, we've once again assembled a panel of veteran golf writers and golf gambling experts to handicap the week ahead. Joining this edition: Rotowire’s Len Hochberg and Greg Vara, Morning Read editorial director Jeff Ritter, and contributors Mike Purkey and Gary Van Sickle. On to the questions:
GolfGolf Digest

British Open 2021: Justin Thomas daggers Bryson DeChambeau over driver mess

After Bryson DeChambeau and Cobra went back and forth on Thursday, the golf world patiently awaited on a comment from DeChambeau's arch nemesis Brooks Koepka, who has shown a penchant for pouncing on the Mad Scientist when he's already down. Surprisingly, Koepka has remained mum on the matter. Another well-known...
WorldPosted by
WSB Radio

British Open is back, along with the quirks of links golf

SANDWICH, England — (AP) — Danny Willett shrugged his shoulders, grabbed his tee, and returned to his caddie beside the fourth tee at Royal St. George’s. He’d just hit what he thought was the ideal drive during his final practice round at the British Open, only for one of the bumps on the course’s lunar-like landscape to throw it offline and into the rough.
GolfGolf.com

Why Sergio Garcia required a police escort at the Open Championship

Sergio Garcia’s Open Championship got off to a slow start. And that was just getting to the course. Garcia was set to tee off in the first round at Royal St. George’s at 10:31 a.m. local time. He planned to get to the course at 9 a.m. Things didn’t quite work out that way.
Golfrock947.com

Golf-British Open players just happy to be back

SANDWICH, England (Reuters) – Predicting the winner of a major championship is notoriously difficult but for the 156 players who will tee off at the British Open on Thursday the most important thing this year is that the tournament is back. The 2020 event was cancelled due to the coronavirus...
GolfInternational Business Times

British Open Ready For 'Emotional' Return In Front Of 32,000 Fans

The British Open makes an eagerly-anticipated return on Thursday after a two-year hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic with Englishman Richard Bland set to fire the first tee shot at Royal St. George's in Sandwich, Kent. It is the 149th edition of golf's oldest major championship which was cancelled last...

Comments / 0

Community Policy