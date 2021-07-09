Warm Mineral Springs Park Anticipated to Reopen July 14

Warm Mineral Springs Park (12200 San Servando Ave.) is anticipated to reopen to the public on Wednesday, July 14, after a temporary closure due to impacts from Hurricane Elsa. Although initially ready to re-open on July 8 after impacts from the storm were assessed, the park remained closed due to wildlife on site. While closed, staff took the opportunity to have a structural engineer come onsite to review the storm damage sustained by the building that houses the locker room facilities. Upon inspection, it has been determined that the entire spa building, including both the men’s and women’s locker rooms, will need to be closed to the public for safety until further notice. In the meantime, staff is procuring temporary restroom and handwashing facilities for use by visitors. Shower facilities will not be available at this time. The main admission and gift shop building will be accessible to visitors upon reopening.