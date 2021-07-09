Cancel
How to watch Shark Week 2021 online, even without cable

By Kelly Woo
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 7 days ago
Shark Week 2021 kicks off Sunday, July 11 with Crikey! It’s Shark Week at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel. Specials and exclusives will also stream on Discovery Plus. The ocean's top predator takes the spotlight when you watch Shark Week 2021 online, even if you don't have cable. The Discovery Channel and Discovery Plus are teaming up to bring a stacked lineup of shark-related specials featuring stars such as Tiffany Haddish, Brad Paisley, Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp, and William Shatner.

Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

Think of us as your geeky friend who's always on call. From smartphones to cord-cutting to video games, we've got your tech needs covered.

