How to watch Shark Week 2021 online, even without cable

Space Jam: A New Legacy debuts in theaters and on HBO Max starting July 16. It starts streaming on HBO Max at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT, and leaves in 31 days. It's almost time to slam now, as we watch Space Jam: A New Legacy online (or in theaters) this week. We at Tom's Guide are more likely to take the former, since it's so easy to do. So make like LeBron James and company and get digital to join us watching the long-rumored sequel that's finally coming out. And to get this question out of the way: yes, they're not going to space — they're going to cyberspace. It's still a Space Jam.