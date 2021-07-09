How to watch Shark Week 2021 online, even without cable
Shark Week 2021 kicks off Sunday, July 11 with Crikey! It’s Shark Week at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel. Specials and exclusives will also stream on Discovery Plus. The ocean's top predator takes the spotlight when you watch Shark Week 2021 online, even if you don't have cable. The Discovery Channel and Discovery Plus are teaming up to bring a stacked lineup of shark-related specials featuring stars such as Tiffany Haddish, Brad Paisley, Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp, and William Shatner.www.tomsguide.com
