VIZ Media to Publish ‘Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai’ Manga Series in the West
VIZ Media announced they will release Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai manga series in the west beginning Spring 2022. Written by Riku Sanjo with illustrations by Koji Inada, Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai follows the hero Dai who finds himself on a grand adventure after the revival of the Dark Lord Hadlar. Dai will meet various characters on his quest including Avan and Popp who will lend their strength to the fight. This is mostly needed because Dai isn’t the best with spell casting, but he’s super strong.noisypixel.net
Comments / 0