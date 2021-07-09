VIZ Media to Publish ‘Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai’ Manga Series in the West

Viz Media has announced a new Star Wars tribute art book is on the way gathering art from 45 manga creators and illustrators! Although the Star Wars franchise has played in the world anime and manga in the past (especially through some of the official releases Viz Media has licensed previously), fans might have noticed how the franchise is starting to break out into this world even more as prominent creators in the anime and manga industries have put their own spin on the famous franchise like with the upcoming Star Wars: Visions anthology series coming to Disney+.