Brian Hebert: Removing tracks in Ossipee ends the possibility of future rail service

I attended the Friends of Ossipee Rail Trail's (FORT) gathering recently in Center Ossipee. After talking with several people, I left with the feeling that a majority of the people who were there were in favor of the rail trail. There are many issues concerning the tracks and the trail. Comments had been made that if the trains could return, the locals would be happy to see it. Ideas were floated that the trail could be created next to the tracks, such as how it was done in Fryeburg. The issue there would be that the tracks and trail would bottleneck at a bridge, and you can't have both, unless there were new pedestrian bridges built.