Ranking every Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman before camp

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... 29th) Biggest weakness: The Eagles ranked third in pressure rate as a defense in 2020 but just 21st in average yards allowed per pass play. As you can probably guess, that’s because they fielded one of the NFL’s worst secondaries. Things aren’t looking much better in that regard for 2021, either. Avonte Maddox, fresh off a 37.1 coverage grade in 2020, is still the team’s No.2 cornerback behind Darius Slay. Philadelphia will also be relying on starter contributions from either fourth-round rookie Zech McPhearson or an unproven player such as Craig James or Michael Jacquet. X factor for 2021: Size be damned. DeVonta Smith couldn’t be covered in the SEC or on the game’s biggest stage last season at Alabama. He went from averaging an already impressive 3.5 yards per route run in 2019 alongside three other first-round talents to averaging an otherworldly 4.4 yards per route run in 2020. Smith now has the opportunity to elevate the league’s lowest-graded wide receiver unit since 2018 as a member of the Eagles. PFF projects Philadelphia’s first-round pick for 60 receptions this season. [BLG Note: Not exactly a surprise since 1) the Eagles were pretty bad last year and 2) PFF said the Eagles don’t have any top 50 players on their team. Only the Texans, Lions, and Jets finished behind Philly.]