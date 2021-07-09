‘Black Widow’ On Track to Break Pandemic Records with $80-90 Million Opening Weekend
Black Widow, another film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe is officially coming back to theaters, and is expected to do extremely well, pulling in $13.2 million on Thursday for a pandemic-best preview night. This highlights the fact that the pandemic didn’t affect the popularity of Marvel films. Black Widow already passed the results of Fast & Furious 9, which got $7.1 million on its first Thursday.movies.mxdwn.com
Comments / 0