PSA: Dads Want To Meet Other Parents at the Playground, Too
The playground social scene can be as complicated for adults to navigate as it is for kids. One dad, a stay-at-home parent, posted on Reddit a plea for social inclusion. Redditor liamemsa posted in r/parenting that when he takes his son to a local park, he ends up sitting quietly by himself, not included in the group chats of the other parents, who are mostly moms. "It's a lonely existence and being a stay at home means I don't get tons of socialization anyway," he wrote. He added that when his wife took their son to the park on her day off, the other moms "immediately" started talking to her. "Give us dads a chance, please!" he concludes.www.parents.com
Comments / 0