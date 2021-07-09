Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

BREAKING: 2022 RB Ramon Brown Announces Decision

By Schuyler Callihan
Posted by 
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ah9XD_0asSwYTL00

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

As we predicted Thursday night, class of 2022 running back Ramon Brown (5'11", 200 lbs) of Manchester High School in Midlothian, Virginia announced that he has committed to Virginia Tech.

SUBSCRIBE TO MOUNTAINEERMAVEN.COM NOW!

Brown chose Virginia Tech over West Virginia, Penn State, South Carolina, Maryland, and several others. West Virginia and Penn State made the hardest push for Brown but it was his relationship with the VT coaching staff that won him over.

Although Brown is headed to Virginia Tech, the Mountaineers are still expected to try and land another running back in the 2022 class to pair with Justin Williams, who committed earlier this week.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments / 0

MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
219
Followers
683
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
West Virginia State
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Manchester High School#Mountaineermaven Com#Penn State#Vt#Mountaineers#Facebook#Twitter Si Wvu#Callihan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Virginia Tech
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumors: 2 Programs Have ‘Solidified’ Themselves

Alabama and Georgia are in the mix to land just about every five-star recruit these days. The same could be said for Arch Manning and his recruitment. That’s right. Both SEC juggernauts are officially in the race to land Manning. Alabama and Georgia join Clemson, LSU and Texas. All five are viewed as the current leaders in Manning’s recruitment.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: NFL Draft 1st Round Pick Arrested Sunday Night

One first-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft could be in big trouble after being arrested last night. According to TMZ, Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins was arrested on Sunday after being stopped by police for “speeding and driving dangerously.” Per the report, Collins was booked in jail last night but released shortly afterwards.
Georgia Stateclemsonsportstalk.com

Georgia quarterback, mom explain why he camped at Clemson

Feel the difference - The MOST DIGITAL CONTENT covering your CLEMSON TIGERS! Avoid clickbait and sites bloated with advertising!. Four-star quarterback Malachi Singleton‍ (North Cobb High, GA) had his pick of college football camps to attend in June, but the sophomore, who passed for 1,619 yards and 15 touchdowns while also rushing for 1,091 yards and 17 touchdowns chose to workout at Dabo Swinney’s camp on June 5.
Mobile, ALPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star LB Shemar James makes commitment

The Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide were among the top contenders high school football recruit Shemar James. James is a four-star outside linebacker prospect, who plays football for Faith Academy in Mobile, Alabama. Now, Shemar James has committed to Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators football program. James will...
Nebraska StateBleacher Report

Christian McCaffrey Calls Out Nebraska HC Scott Frost After Brother Luke's Transfer

NFL star Christian McCaffrey waded into his brother Luke's transfer from the University of Louisville on Wednesday, criticizing comments made by Nebraska head coach Scott Frost regarding Luke's decision. Max McCaffrey @notoriousmax25. *Transfers in college*. *Brings in transfers this week*. “Bad Advice” 😂😂😂. Treat all players former and current with...
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Dwayne Haskins’ Wife is the Daughter of a Former NBA Player

I’m not sure if an NFL player has had more of a roller coaster career in such a short amount of time than Dwayne Haskins. By roller coaster, I mean the spinning tea cup ride because there hasn’t been many highs. Dwayne Haskins was one of the top quarterback prospects...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Gene Smith Announces Decision On Ohio Stadium Crowd

Ohio State fans were unable to pack the Horseshoe last season due to COVID-19. Fortunately, Saturdays in Columbus will be back to normal this fall. During an interview with Dom Tiberi of 10TV, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said that he plans on seeing Ohio Stadium at full capacity this season.
Virginia Statetechlunchpail.com

Four-Star RB Ramon Brown Commits to Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech made a major splash on the recruiting trail today landing a commitment from four-star RB Ramon Brown out of Manchester HS, one of the best high school programs in the Richmond area. Brown chose the Hokies over an impressive list of offers including his other official visit destinations:...
Ann Arbor, MIMaize n Brew

Hunter Dickinson breaks down decision to return to Ann Arbor

When Hunter Dickinson first declared for the NBA Draft at the end of May, most thought he was merely testing the waters to get pro feedback without truly considering a departure. That wasn’t the case, Dickinson revealed on Tuesday. “In the beginning, once I made the decision, I was probably...
Suwanee, GAPosted by
DawgsDaily

Kojo Antwi Announces College Decision

The four-star receiver out of Suwanee, Georgia, Kojo Antwi, just announced his college decision. Antwi came into June seen as a lean-to Texas A&M, as the Aggies worked tirelessly to bring the Peach State receiver to College Station. Heading into decision day, Antwi had a top-five of Georgia, Alabama, USC,...
Findlay, OHToledo Blade

Decisive dozen: Breaking down Luke Montgomery's top 12 schools

From among the 32 scholarship offers he has received from college football programs, Findlay High School junior Luke Montgomery announced his top 12 options last week in an effort to narrow his recruiting focus. Although the Trojans' 6-foot-5, 260-pounder has whittled things down a bit, he insists that he still...
College Sports247Sports

Hot seat rankings: CBS Sports ranks every Big 12 head coach

Over the last few seasons, the Big 12 has gone through a significant number of coaching changes at different programs. Six schools have coaches that have three or less years of experience at their respective school, while a mere four schools have coaches that have been on the sideline at their school for significant time. Those coaches? Matt Campbell at Iowa State, Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma, Mike Gundy at Oklahoma State and Gary Patterson at TCU.
Ohio Statechatsports.com

4-star WR Kojo Antwi makes commitment

Four-star wide receiver Kojo Antwi has committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes football program. Antwi was a key Georgia Bulldogs and Texas A&M Aggies recruiting target. The Lambert High School star’s recruitment may not be over, but now he’s the latest elite wide receiver to commit to the Buckeyes. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy