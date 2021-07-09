‘Good Trouble’ Trailer: First Look At Season 3B Of Freeform’s ‘The Fosters’ Spinoff

Rick and Morty has shared the first look at Season 5's fifth episode in a new promo! The Adult Swim animated series is now a quarter way through its fifth season, and it's definitely been tough for fans to predict or even completely wrap their heads around what to expect from the season going forward. This was especially true for the fourth episode that had to have been a milestone for the series' strangest episode yet due to how much it seemingly got away with for a television broadcast. Now we'll soon see how they follow that up.