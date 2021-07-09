Cancel
‘Good Trouble’ Trailer: First Look At Season 3B Of Freeform’s ‘The Fosters’ Spinoff

By Denise Petski
Deadline
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFreeform has dropped the Season 3B trailer for Good Trouble, ahead of its July 14 return. The Fosters spinoff follows the residents of Downtown Los Angeles’ The Coterie as they juggle career, love, and friendship and learn that standing up for what you believe in requires making a little noise and getting into trouble.

