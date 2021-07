The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, was admitted this morning to the Hospital of the Armed Forces, in Brasilia, to undergo tests that determine the origin of a hiccup that has accompanied him for ten days. The involuntary contraction is a reaction to a series of remedies that the president is taking after a dental implant has been made. The explanation was given by the president himself in a live with his followers last week. “I have hiccups 24 hours a day,” he said. His diction was even affected by hiccups. In his public talks, he interrupted his speech with the little spasms.