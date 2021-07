Harry Kane won the Golden Boot and topped the assist charts last season - but he didn't get the most Fantasy Premier League points. That accolade went to Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, who pipped the England captain to the top by two points. The list is populated by the great and the good, with all of Liverpool's iconic front three in the top 30, a smattering of title winners from Manchester City and even some of Marcelo Bielsa's men at Leeds United.