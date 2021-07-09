Cancel
Politics

New U.S. Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia Achieves LEED Gold

By Maryam Shah
 7 days ago
Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:. In recognition of the Department’s commitment to environmental leadership and sustainable design, the new U.S. Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia achieved Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification from the United States Green Building Council. The U.S. Green Building Council’s LEED green building program certifies the design, construction, maintenance and operations of high-performance, sustainable projects and communities around the world.

