Alton, IL

Lisa Sidwell Earns July Employee Honor

Posted by 
RiverBender.com
 7 days ago
ALTON - Lisa Sidwell, center, of the Intermediate Care Unit, is Alton Memorial Hospital’s Employee of the Month. She received the award July 9 from AMH President Dave Braasch and Cindy Bray, director of Patient Care. The nomination for her said that “Lisa picks up extra days every week. She works days and nights to cover the staffing needs. She often comes in on short notice to make sure we are fully staffed. Lisa is very flexible with her schedule and will do whatever is needed for Continue Reading

Alton, IL
Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

