Coronavirus cases have doubled in the past three weeks, with cases rising in 45 states. Ninety million Americans are still not vaccinated. The pandemic is nowhere near over. Now Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has a new warning. He appeared on MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell Reports.