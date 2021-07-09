Cancel
Public Safety

Cryptomining Scam Apps, ‘Stealer’ Trojans Culled from Google Play

By Teri Robinson
securityboulevard.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a whole lot going on over at the Google Play store. First, Lookout researchers found 170 apps used in cryptomining scams that have snared more than 93,000 victims. Actually, only 25 were available for download on Google Play; the vast majority are side-loaded. The researchers dropped them into two buckets, BitScam and CloudScam–apps that “advertise themselves as providing cloud cryptocurrency mining services for a fee,” Lookout said in a blog post. On further analysis, the researchers discovered “no cloud cryptomining actually takes place.” Instead, the scammers “pocket the money spent on apps and upgrades without ever delivering the promised services.” Their take so far? More than $350,000.

