Minnesota State

The Coldest Place in the U.S. Thursday? Yeah, It Was Here in Minnesota

By Curt St. John
AM 1390 KRFO
 7 days ago
Sure it's July. And sure, we often get some really hot, humid weather. But Minnesota just recorded the coldest temperature in the country Thursday!. Remember when Super Bowl LII (that's 52, if you don't speak Roman Numerals) was held here in Minnesota at US Bank Stadium back in 2018? Organizers coined the term 'Bold North' to help sell the rest of the country on all the positive aspects of coming to Minnesota in the middle of winter in early February.

Faribault, MN
KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love.

 https://krforadio.com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Posted by
Why The Unusual Lack Of Mosquitoes In Minnesota This Summer?

Not that I miss them but I have noticed there just aren't very many of those biting pests around this summer. For some odd reason, mosquitoes don't like me any more. Over the last decade or so, I rarely have been bitten by a mosquito. My theory is that word may have gotten around the mosquito world that my blood may be toxic. Whatever the reason, I'm just happy they aren't out in full force this summer.
Posted by
Buy This Minnesota House for $550,000 and get Palm Trees and Putting Green

This house says "Minnesota" on the outside but screams "Florida" on the inside. Isn't the housing market in Rochester, Minnesota crazy? Houses are selling in less than a day with multiple offers and the prices are...well, they've got me thinking that now might be the perfect time to get some cash out of my own house and move. Just for fun, I started Googling to see what other homes were selling for $500,000 and more in our state and there is one house in Saint Paul that says "Minnesota" on the outside but is screaming "Florida" on the inside. Look at the photos and see for yourself.
Posted by
Minnesota’s First ‘Memorial Forest’ Opens This Week

A new final resting place option for loved ones has made its way to Minnesota. Minnesota's very first conservation memorial forest has opened in Scandia. The company Better Place Forests has been working to restore and clean up areas of the St. Croix Valley Forest and the new memorial forest is ready to open July 14th. Instead of being laid to rest in a cemetery, this forest gives people a more eco-friendly and scenic option to return to the earth:
Posted by
Check Out this Incredible Airbnb Houseboat for Rent on the Mississippi River

I always think that staying at an Airbnb sounds like fun. How about staying on a houseboat on the Mississippi river?. You can actually rent "Miss Guided" for two nights to a week, and be the Captain of the boat. If you don't feel comfortable driving a big houseboat down the Mississippi River, they will have someone come and take you down the river, anchor it for an evening, and come back the next day to float down the river to a new location for the next day; it's completely up to you.
Posted by
Minnesota Winding Down Mass COVID Vaccination Sites

ST. PAUL -- Governor Tim Walz announced Friday Minnesota will wind down its mass vaccination sites while continuing efforts to make vaccines accessible with smaller community vaccination sites. With the exception of the Mall of America location, final doses will be administered at Community Vaccination Program mass vaccination sites on...
Posted by
Minnesota Bug’s Name Changed As People Found It Offensive

A group of bug enthusiasts in the US are making headlines as they seek to change the name of an insect that calls portions of Minnesota home, as its name is deemed offensive to those of a certain Romanian descent. The Gypsy Moth name is in the crosshairs of the "Entomological Society of America, which oversees the common names of bugs, is getting rid of the common name" according to the ESA.

