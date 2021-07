The Red Sox prospect watch is here with big changes coming. Expect there to be some major changes in the Boston Red Sox system soon. The draft is upon us and the Red Sox somehow got Marcelo Mayer at four. I don’t know how he fell but he did and it’s going to be so much fun watching him and writing about his unheard-of potential. Not only that, but the Olympics are coming. And with it, quiet a few Red Sox prospects are going to be out of action in the minors for a little bit.