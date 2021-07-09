CMT Music Awards Move to April, and to CBS, for 2022

Cancel
The CMT Music Awards are making a big move in 2022. Not only will the annual awards show move to a new network, it'll take place two months earlier than usual. CBS, the new home of the CMT Music Awards, announced on Thursday (July 8) that the 2022 CMT Music Awards will take place on April 3, a Sunday. Both CBS and CMT are owned by ViacomCBS; the move to one of the "Big Three" TV networks comes after the CMT Music Awards experienced a 10 percent increase in total viewership in 2021, per Nielsen.

