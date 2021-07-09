Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Governor Newsom signs key component of $123 billion education package

By Rebekah Ludman
Posted by 
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u7yQY_0asSu4Fc00

Governor Gavin Newsom signed a key component of his $123.9 billion Pre-K and K-12 education package on Friday. He signed bill AB 130 when visiting Shearer Elementary, a school part of Napa Valley Unified School District. The education package is designed to help students reach their full potential and includes several investments in education.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to invest in California’s future and expand opportunities for every child across the state,” said Governor Newsom in a press release. “We’re investing a historic $123.9 billion to reduce barriers and increase opportunities across the board as students return to the classroom.”

The education bill will invest $3 billion to convert school sites into full-service community schools. This will include an expanded learning time, family engagement and wraparound health, mental health and social services.

It will also invest $1.8 billion in ongoing funds for summer and after-school programs at all schools serving higher concentrations of vulnerable students, with a plan to grow to $5 billion by 2025, $2.9 billion to match well-prepared teachers with vulnerable students, this includes $500 million in grants for teachers who will teach at high-need schools and $250 million to attract expert teachers to high-poverty schools.

There will be an ongoing increase of $1.1 billion to improve staff-to-student ratios at schools serving higher concentrations of vulnerable students, this includes up to five additional counselors, nurses, teachers or paraeducators at each school. Construction and renovation of state preschools, transitional kindergarten, and kindergarten facilities will be supported with $490 million, culminating in $2.7 billion in ongoing funds starting 2025-26 for universal Pre-K for all 4-year-olds with adult-to-student ratios cut in half.

Universal free school nutrition, including access to two free meals every day for all students will have $650 million in ongoing funds by 2022-23 and $150 million will be allocated to improve kitchen infrastructure and nutritional training.

The bill will invest over $1.5 billion in ongoing and one-time increases to special education funding, this includes $260 million for early intervention for preschool-aged children.

“California is leveling the playing field by finally achieving universal pre-kindergarten. Regardless of their family’s income or immigration status, California’s children will have access to crucial high-quality instruction by age four,” said Newsom. “We are reducing class sizes, supporting Pre-K educators and investing in more preschool facilities to ensure our students get off to a strong start.”

According to Newsom, the legislation also ensures all schools return to offering full in-person instruction. Schools will have access to unprecedented resources to ensure safety measures are implemented. The resources will also allow schools to expand programs to address the social-emotional and academic needs of students.

Comments / 0

HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
14
Followers
122
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preschool Education#Early Education#Shearer Elementary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Preschool
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
K-12 Education
News Break
Special Education
Related
California Statedigitalmarketnews.com

Your California Stimulus Check Of $600 Could Be Arriving This Month!

There is a major update regarding your stimulus check of $600. The next series of stimulus payments issued by Gavin Newsom, Governor of California will probably be sent out during this month! The state has managed to approve the additional relief cash. If you are a Californian you can receive a maximum amount of $600 in your stimulus check.
Homelessdigitalmarketnews.com

What’s Delaying The $600 State Stimulus Check For Californians?

The $600 stimulus check announced by Governor Gavin Newsom is still to reach residents of the Golden State. It has been 2 months since Gov. Newsom announced the extra stimulus for around 2/3rd of its residents who it seems have to pause longer for the payments. The Golden State Stimulus...
PoliticsWillits News

Some disabled Californians feel abandoned by Newsom’s Golden State Stimulus

A $600 check would go a long way for Janet Clendenin. The costs of the sugar-free foods she buys to manage her diabetes have risen sharply in South Lake Tahoe during the pandemic, Clendenin said. She usually has to criss-cross the picturesque region by bus to find discounts at Dollar Tree, Grocery Outlet and Walmart.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

California to vote on Sept. 14 whether to recall Governor Newsom

SAN FRANCISCO, July 1 (Reuters) - A Republican-led drive to recall California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, will go to a special vote on Sept. 14, the lieutenant governor declared on Thursday, shortly after the state's top election official certified the recall petition. The race to oust Newsom 2-1/2 years...
California Stategoldrushcam.com

California Governor Gavin Newsom Signs Order to Free Up Additional Energy Capacity Amid Oregon Wildfire Impacting Transmission Lines and Extreme Heat in the West

July 11, 2021 - SACRAMENTO – In response to the growing wildfire in Southern-Central Oregon that is impacting transmission lines used to import energy to California and continued extreme temperatures in the West, Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday signed an executive order to free up additional energy capacity. Building on...
California StateABC7 Los Angeles

Newsom signs CA budget, including $100B economic recovery package

EL SERENO, Calif. -- Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday signed a new California state budget that includes some $100 billion in spending and tax relief to help Californians recover from the pandemic. The budget includes $12 billion in tax breaks and rebates that should benefit about three-quarters of the state's...
California Stategoldrushcam.com

California Governor Gavin Newsom, Legislative Leaders Announce Historic Broadband Budget Bill – Includes $1 Billion for Rural Communities

July 12, 2021 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom, Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego) and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Lakewood) today announced an agreement on a broadband trailer bill, AB/SB 156, to expand the state’s broadband fiber infrastructure and increase internet connectivity for families and businesses.
California Stateca.gov

California Roars Back: Governor Newsom Highlights Nation’s Largest Rent Relief Program, Announces Over $1 Billion in Rental Assistance Requested to Date

Rent relief program continues to build momentum with over $1 billion in rental assistance requested through the state administered program and increasing rates of application and disbursement. $5.2 billion rent relief program covers 100 percent of past-due and prospective rent payments for qualified low-income Californians. Additional $2 billion provided to...
California StatePosted by
ABC10

More California stimulus checks to come as Gov. Newsom signs budget package

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — People making less than $75,000 could expect a stimulus payment of $600 following the signing of the 2021 budget package. On Monday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed budget bills totaling $100 billion, which includes economic relief programs to help ease the burden exasperated by the coronavirus pandemic. Newsom said in a press release the budget package's focus will provide relief to people in California who need it the most.
California StatePine Tree

Governor Newsom Issues Proclamation Declaring Independence Day

Sacramento, CA…Governor Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation declaring July 4, 2021, as Independence Day in the State of California. Each year we celebrate the Fourth of July as the birth of America, commemorating the day our founders stood up to tyranny and formed a new nation founded on the principles of equality, freedom and opportunity. Since then, Americans have lost their lives fighting to safeguard for future generations the promise of our democracy – and all of its ideals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy